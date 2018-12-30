New York awards $35 million for farmland protection

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a record $35 million has been awarded to 40 farms across the state to protect 13,000 acres of land.

The Democratic governor says the grants mark a historic level of funding awarded in a single round of the state's Farmland Protection Implementation Grant program.

The program provides local governments, soil and water conservation districts and land trusts with grants to offset the cost of conservation easements to keep farmland from being converted to non-agricultural use.

More than $283 million has been awarded to farmland protection projects since 1996. Nearly 289 projects have protected more than 73,000 acres of New York farmland.