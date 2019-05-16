New York company buys owner of major fiber network in Maine

The company that owns and operates a major fiber network in Maine has been sold to a New York company.

Albany, New York-based fiber-optics firm FirstLight Fiber announced Thursday that it acquired Maine Fiber Co. for an undisclosed sum.

Maine Fiber was owner of the so-called Three Ring Binder, named for three rings of fiber-optic networks in rural western, eastern and northern Maine. It spans 110,000 households, 600 schools, libraries and other institutions, and 38 government facilities.

Kurt Van Wagenen, president and CEO of FirstLight, said he expects to integration of the companies to be "swift and seamless" for customers.