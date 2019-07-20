New York landmarks lit up for Special Olympics

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two state bridges and Niagara Falls are turning red in recognition of the Special Olympics.

The falls, the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River and the Kosciuszko (kuh-SHOOS'-koh) Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens will be illuminated Saturday.

The landmarks will be lit up for the Special Olympics "Global Day of Inclusion," which seeks an end to discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics New York celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. It serves more than 67,000 athletes playing 23 sports year-round.