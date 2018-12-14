New York lawmakers' big pay raise subject of lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A pay raise for New York lawmakers that will give them the highest state legislative salaries in the nation is being challenged in court.

The Government Justice Center filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the legality of a panel's vote last week to raise lawmakers' pay for the first time in 20 years. The conservative legal advocacy group claims pay raises must be voted on by the state Senate and Assembly.

The 63 percent increase will be phased in over three years, with legislative pay going from $79,500 a year to $130,000.

Members of the pay committee also voted to limit how much money lawmakers can earn from outside jobs.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on WCNY radio Friday that he believes the panel acted within its authority.