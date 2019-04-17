New York man charged in beer, ravioli theft

FAIRFIELD — Police have charged a 61-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., man, reportedly living out of his car, with larceny after he allegedly stole food and beer from a local Stop & Shop.

At 1:40 p.m. on March 25, a manager at the 1160 Kings Highway Cut-Off store reported a shoplifting incident to police.

According to a police report, Randall Hyten took a six-pack of beer and two packages of fried ravioli in a reusable shopping bag and left without paying. The value of the stolen merchandise amounted to $22.49.

Hyten was arrested on April 13 and was released on a promise to appear in court on April 18.

