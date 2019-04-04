https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/New-York-man-faces-shoplifting-charges-13741662.php
New York man faces shoplifting charges
FAIRFIELD — Kevin Daly, a 23-year-old New York resident, was charged after allegedly shoplifting from a local Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue.
At around 7:09 p.m. on March 30, police responded to a report of a shoplifting incident from a Stop and Shop loss prevention team. According to a report, loss prevention told police Daly had walked out of the shop with $150 worth of items concealed in a zipper bag.
Daly was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.
