New York man faces shoplifting charges

FAIRFIELD — Kevin Daly, a 23-year-old New York resident, was charged after allegedly shoplifting from a local Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue.

At around 7:09 p.m. on March 30, police responded to a report of a shoplifting incident from a Stop and Shop loss prevention team. According to a report, loss prevention told police Daly had walked out of the shop with $150 worth of items concealed in a zipper bag.

Daly was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

