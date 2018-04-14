New York state unveils energy efficient standards

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to unveil new state energy efficiency standards before Earth Day.

The governor vowed to release new standards back in January. Last week, several clean energy and conservation groups delivered thousands of signed petitions supporting an aggressive target. Supporters say greater efficiency standards curb energy demand while creating new jobs.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the state Senate will formally reunite Monday after the dissolution of the eight-member breakaway faction known as the Independent Democratic Conference. Lawmakers will be back in Albany after a two-week break following passage of the budget.

And in the race for governor, Republican Marc Molinaro has tapped former GOP Congressman Chris Gibson of New York to run his campaign.