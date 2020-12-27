New York works to raise hospital capacity for COVID-19 spike Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 3:28 p.m.
1 of4 A man walks past a sign advertising the services of ParCare Community Health Care Network, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in front of the company's facility in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police and health officials are probing whether the Orange County-based health care provider violated state guidelines in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 The exterior of a Parcare health care facility is shown, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police and health officials are probing whether the Orange County-based health care provider violated state guidelines in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 A sign on the entrance to a Parcare health care facility announces that they have "No Vaccines!!" Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn in New York. Police and health officials are probing Saturday whether the Orange County-based health care provider violated state guidelines in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 An Orthodox Jewish man walks past the exterior of Parcare's health care facility Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in the Willamsburg section of Brooklyn in New York. Police and health officials are probing whether the Orange County-based health care provider violated state guidelines in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state officials are working with the medical community to increase hospital capacity as the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches the highest level since mid-May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
Officials said 7,183 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday, an increase of nearly 300 over the previous day.