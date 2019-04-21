New bridge over Interstate 91 at border named for local vet

DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) — A rebuilt bridge that crosses Interstate 91 just south of the U.S.-Canadian border has a new name.

The Caledonian Record reports that the Vermont Transportation Board voted Thursday to rename the recently rebuilt bridge the Joe Queenin Memorial Bridge.

The late Joseph "Joe" Queenin, who died in 2017 at age 93, was known as "the mayor of Derby Line" village.

In addition to service in the Marine Corps during World War II, Queenin served for many years as a youth sports volunteer and later in life as a lead volunteer at the local hospital.

The Derby Select Board had petitioned the Vermont Transportation Board to rename the new bridge to remember Queenin.

The original bridge, built In the 1960s when the interstate system was built, had no official name.

