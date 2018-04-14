New canoe, kayak launch site opened on Des Plaines River

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — There's a new spot along the Des Plaines River in Cook County where paddlers can begin canoe or kayak trips.

In a news release, the Forest Preserves of Cook County says a new informal launch site has been installed at Maywood Grove.

The Forest Preserves says the new site will make it easier for paddlers — especially those who live in Maywood just west of Chicago — to get out on the water because it is in between the Irving Park and Lyons launch sites that are 11 miles apart.

The release says the new launch site and paddling program is supported by the county's Department of Public Health as part of its Healthy Hotspot initiative to increase the number of "places that make health living easier" in the county.