New cases of coronavirus in Fairfield schools, no closures

Fairfield Ludlowe High School Headmaster Greg Hatzis chats with seniors during the first day of school for Fairfield Public Schools in Fairfield, Conn., on Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020.

FAIRFIELD — Three people at Fairfield public schools tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said, adding no closures are necessary.

An individual at Tomlinson Middle School and two people at Fairfield Ludlowe High School tested positive, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings and COVID-19 Health and Safety Compliance Liaison Angelus Papageorge said in a message to families on Monday.

The message doesn’t say if the positive cases are students or employees.

It said the two people who tested positive at Ludlowe High were already in quarantine.

“There is no need for anyone else at FLHS to self-quarantine and school will remain open,” the message said. “If there was a need for anyone to self-quarantine, they would be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.”

At Tomlinson, the officials said there is no need for anyone else to quarantine and the school would remain open.

According to the district’s COVID-19 portal, four students and one staff member in the district were currently confirmed positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning. It also reported 40 students and 10 staff in quarantine.