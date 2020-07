New charges for massage therapist for Kansas female athletes

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows Shawn O'Brien. O'Brien who provided massages for female athletes at the University of Kansas is facing six new misdemeanor charges of sexual battery. The amended charges come after O'Brien was charged in February 2020, with a child sex crime, prompting Kansas to cancel its contracts with him. The university said in March that six female athletes told investigators they had experienced "unwarranted" touching during massages provided by O'Brien. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man who provided massages for female athletes at the University of Kansas is facing six new misdemeanor charges of sexual battery.

Shawn O'Brien, 49, of Lawrence, was charged in February with indecent liberties with a child. When the charges were reported, the University of Kansas canceled its contracts with O'Brien and began an investigation.

Six university female student-athletes told investigators they had experienced “unwarranted touching” during massages by O'Brien. The school said at the time that O'Brien provided free massages for students on campus during Alumni Association-sponsored finals dinners between 2011 and 2019 and may have provided massages for athletes at his massage business in Lawrence.

The amended charges, filed July 14, do not specify the genders of the alleged victims or say whether they were current or former Kansas students or student-athletes, The Kansas News Service reported.

O’Brien’s attorney, Philip Sedgwick, declined to comment Wednesday on the new charges.

Court documents do not say if the alleged assaults happened on campus. However, the Douglas County district attorney’s office confirmed that four of the counts are associated with report numbers provided by the university's Public Safety Office.

The amended charges involve four people who were between the ages of 19 and 23 when the alleged assaults occurred, according to court documents.