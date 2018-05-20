New chief judge for Massachusetts family court

BOSTON (AP) — A new judge has been appointed as chief justice of the state court in Massachusetts that handles family issues, like divorce, custody and child support.

Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said Tuesday Judge John D. Casey will serve as Chief Justice of the Probate and Family Court for a five-year term.

Casey is currently the first justice of the Norfolk County Probate and Family Court and has served on the Probate and Family Court for more than a decade.

He says in a statement that he is "excited and humbled by the opportunity" to serve as the court's chief judge.

Casey replaces Chief Justice Angela Ordonez, who served in the role since 2013.