New civil rights director in Ohio was labor official, judge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Civil Rights Commission has a new executive director starting Monday.

Angela Phelps-White, a former labor relations administrator and common pleas court judge, was tapped after a search to succeed G. Michael Payton, who retired.

The commission investigates charges of discrimination and harassment in employment, places of public accommodation, housing, credit and disability in higher education based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, ancestry, military status or familial status.

Phelps-White, of the Franklin County community of Blacklick, will oversee all agency business in the commission's five regional offices in Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo, its Cincinnati satellite office and central administrative offices in Columbus.

A graduate of the University of Dayton Law School, her experience includes stints at the State Employment Relations Board, the Ohio Attorney General's Office and as both a magistrate and judge at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the commission has suspended in-person charge filing at all its regional offices. Ohioans are encouraged to file charges on line or by phone.