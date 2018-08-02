New exhibits part of updated Wright brothers visitor center

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — When the visitor center at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in North Carolina reopens next month, changes will include new interactive exhibits that highlight life along the Outer Banks in the early 1900s.

The National Park Service says in a news release Wednesday that the visitor center in Kill Devil Hills will reopen Sept. 29 after being closed for almost two years. The building and exhibit updates cost a total of almost $7.5 million.

The Park Service says the new exhibits highlight why Orville and Wilbur Wright chose Kitty Hawk for their flight experiments from 1900 to 1903 and what their lives were like on the Outer Banks.

The center closed for a project to preserve and restore its significant architectural features and to update its mechanical and electrical systems.