New law seems unlikely to alter Philly gun law prosecutions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top prosecutor says he doesn't intend to use new unilateral authority to prosecute gun crimes in Philadelphia under a state law passed after criticism the city district attorney hasn't been aggressive enough in pursuing gun law violations.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he sought the so-called "concurrent jurisdiction" with county district attorneys across the state but didn't ask for it to be limited to the city, as provided in the version that passed the Legislature last month.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's spokeswoman calls the bill a targeted attack on the Democratic prosecutor's local authority.

The dispute is playing out at a bloody time for the city, where homicides this year are about the same as in 2018, when Philadelphia recorded the most since 2007.