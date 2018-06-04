New meals program offered to Indiana residents with HIV

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials and a Meals on Wheels program are launching a new benefit for people living with HIV in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that more than 2,500 needy people who are HIV positive will be served.

Those admitted to the program in the Indianapolis area can receive hot or frozen meals through Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana. The Indianapolis-based nonprofit was awarded a $1 million health department grant. People outside the region can get frozen meals shipped directly to them.

Recipients will also work with coordinators who can consult their physicians to make sure the meals meet their needs.

Health officials said healthy diets would create better health outcomes for people with HIV.