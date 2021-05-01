New plant exchange lets Fairfield seniors nurture relationships and gardens Jarret Liotta May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 10:36 a.m.
1 of15
Gita Rajan, of Fairfield, looks over the selection at The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
2 of15
It was a beautiful day for The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15
Director Brenda Steele brings some items out for The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
5 of15
Marc Halpert, of Fairfield, brings some tomato plants to trade at The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15
Gerry Rosenberg, of Fairfield, takes a basil plant at The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
8 of15
Gloria Manning, of Fairfield, finds a plant she likes at The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15
Julie DeMarco, human services director, talks about some gardening ideas at The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
11 of15
People enjoyed the selection at The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15
Talking gardening are, from left, Marc Halpert, of Fairfield, Brenda Steele, director, and Gerry Rosenberg, of Fairfield, at The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
14 of15
Marc Halpert, of Fairfield, looks over a plant at The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities’ first-ever plant exchange on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
15 of15
FAIRFIELD — Hoping to grow more opportunities for in-person socializing during the pandemic, The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities hosted its first plant exchange on Friday morning.
People were invited to bring by one or several plants, shrubs, vegetables or whatever they were interested in giving away, and likewise were allowed to take home the like number of new items that they found in exchange.