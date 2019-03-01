New policing plan offered by Penzone in profiling lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — Immigrant rights advocates are opposing Sheriff Paul Penzone's move to replace a plan to remedy his office's problems with biased treatment of Latino motorists with a community policing plan.

Penzone's attorney says the sheriff isn't trying to abandon the goals of the current plan and instead wants to focus on building trust within the community.

The agency is under a court-ordered overhaul after a judge concluded it profiled Latinos in then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration patrols.

The current plan includes using an alert system to identify problematic behavior by officers and offering training on how to confront implicit bias.

Penzone's attorney says the current plan's goals wouldn't be included in the proposed replacement plan.

Critics say Penzone hasn't shown how proposed replacement plan will confront bias within the agency's traffic stops.