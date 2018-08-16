New safety rules enacted at popular Catskills waterfall

HAINES FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — New regulations are in effect at Kaaterskill Falls, a 230-foot (70-meter) two-tiered waterfall in the Catskills and one of the region's most popular destinations for centuries.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says the rules and more than $1 million in safety improvements were needed because of a substantial increase in public use in recent years. There have been at least six fatal accidents and numerous injuries at the falls in the last decade.

Among other things, the new regulations prohibit people from going within six feet (1.8 meters) of cliff edges and prohibit entering the water within 150 feet (46 meters) upstream of the falls.

Safety improvements constructed over the past few years include an observation platform at the top of the falls, a 200-step stone staircase and a 200-foot (61-meter) cable handrail.