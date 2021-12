FAIRFIELD — Men account for about 76 percent of the country’s craft brewery owners, meaning they outnumber women 3-to-1 in that area, according to the Brewers Association.

But several local brewers and Sacred Heart University are looking to change that with the launch of a scholarship aimed at increasing female representation in the brewing industry.

“I think it’s awesome. I’m so jealous it wasn’t available when I signed up,” said Tess Canning, a Hamden resident currently enrolled in SHU’s brewing science certificate program. “It will draw a huge calling for people.”

The scholarship will cover the full cost of SHU’s brewing science certificate program for one female student each year. The program generally lasts a year and costs $15,000. The funding will be split evenly by the scholarship’s two partners — Back East Brewing Company and the Connecticut chapter of the Pink Boots Society, an organization that inspires and supports women in the alcoholic beverage industry.

“We’re excited,” said Abby Bibens, co-leader of Connecticut’s Pink Boots Society chapter. “This is an opportunity to encourage more women to be part of the brew industry and to have a voice. Now women in the industry can confidently say, ‘I went to school; I know what I’m talking about.’ Everyone is on the same level.”

SHU started its brewing science certificate program in 2020. The new scholarship will be for next year’s program when it starts in May.

This semester has 26 students, four of whom are women, according to the university.

“This scholarship will help further diversify the student body within the program and, as a result, the industry overall,” said Vinny Cataudella, associate dean for success and engagement at St. Vincent’s College where the program is housed.

The program includes training in scientific brewing theory, ingredient science and recipe design, beer styles, sensory analysis science, brewery management, sanitation and safety.

Eligible scholarship students must be admitted into the program and identify as female or non-binary. Priority consideration will be given to students who live in Connecticut and demonstrate financial need.

“We couldn’t be more ecstatic about the CT Pink Boots Society Scholarship for Women in Brewing,” Cataudella said. “We share the commitment the Pink Boots Society has to help women advance their careers through education and are proud that SHU’s brewing science certificate program can provide a vehicle for women looking to start or advance their careers in the brewing industry.”

Promoting women

The Pink Boots Society started in Oregon in 2007 and now has chapters in 40 states, Washington D.C., Australia, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, France, Peru and Spain.

“It’s inspiring to know this organization is here and backs you up and speaks guidance to you,” Canning said.

Bibens and co-leader Mariah Billian joined Connecticut’s Pink Boots Society chapter in 2018 and said they appreciate the organization’s good work and the camaraderie it fosters. They said women gain a sense of belonging, their opinions and voices are heard, and they can be passionate about beer or alcohol without feeling judged.

“I love engaging with people and helping them better themselves,” Bibens said.

The pair also aim to create a better environment for women in the beer industry — one of the catalysts for the new scholarship.

Earlier this year, about 1,000 stories were shared on social media about times women experienced abuse, harassment or toxic work environments.

Billian and Bibens discussed the issue with Connecticut Brewers Guild President Phil Pappas, sparking the idea of starting a scholarship with SHU, similar to the NEBCO African American Brewers Scholarship and the Athletic Brewing Company Scholarship , both of which support African Americans in the industry. The two women took the idea to create a scholarship for women to the Pink Boots’ national chapter.

“After speaking with the Pink Boots national chapter, we realized we never offered a scholarship on this level before,” Billian said. Connecticut’s Pink Boots Society chapter previously had sponsored fundraisers to support scholarships, but it never helped fund one in full.

The scholarship will help fuel equality among industry professionals, and once everyone sees that, “wonderful things can be achieved,” Bibens said.

Canning said the class has opened her eyes to the beer industry at large.

“You learn so much more,” she said. “It’s crazy how much there is to learn about beer.”

She and her husband started home brewing two years ago and she enrolled in the course so that they could make a career out of it.

“My goal is to get my foot in the door and get acclimated to the brewing industry,” Canning said.

Making the industry more inclusive

Canning said she’s learned all of the different jobs within the industry and how many women are doing them so she doesn’t think it should be labeled a man’s profession. She said other women might not know these opportunities exist and said she is happy this scholarship could help change that.

She said cost can be one of the biggest obstacles to people going to school.

“Brewing is a lot of science and there are so many aspects that people don’t realize,” she said. “There are a lot of jobs for everyone.”

Bibens and Billian said they’re happy to have a supportive partner like Back East Brewing.

“They are great people,” Bibens said. “We’re really excited to work with them.”

Tony Karlowicz and his cousin, Edward Fabrycki, Jr., opened Back East Brewing in Bloomfield in 2012. Karlowicz said the industry has grown rapidly since then, but also become more inclusive.

“When we opened, we were one of about seven in the state, and now we’re one of 100-plus,” Karlowicz said. “It doesn’t matter who you are; if you like beer, there shouldn’t be any barriers to getting in the industry.”

Back East Brewing Company has given back to its community through fundraisers and other charitable events since it opened, Karlowicz said. When the two partners saw that New England Brewing Company established an African American Brewers Scholarship, they were impressed. They realized they could do something for women in the industry and were pleased to partner with the state’s Pink Boots Society to create the new scholarship for SHU’s program.

“We feel strongly about Sacred Heart’s certification program,” he said. “It’s important for people who want to get into the industry to learn the science and much more behind brewing.”

Canning said the program has been very supportive as she hones her craft. Her peers and teachers are just as passionate as she is and are always helping each other.

“It’s reassuring that this is a career I want to go down,” she said.

kkoerting@newstimes.com