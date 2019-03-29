New shelter for men to open in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A new Seattle men's shelter is set to open with a focus on serving the homeless and those suffering with mental health and substance abuse issues.

KOMO reported Thursday that the 40-bed shelter in a former work-release space at the King County Correctional Facility in the downtown area is scheduled to begin operating Sunday.

Officials say improvements to the West Wing Enhanced Shelter cost $2 million and include new fiber optic cables, paint and laundry facilities.

The Downtown Emergency Service Center says it will contact and refer individuals to the shelter that will operate at a cost of $1.8 million for the next two years.

___

