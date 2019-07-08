New state working group to study 'forever chemicals'

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Representatives from various state agencies have been tasked with studying a group of potentially dangerous industrial compounds, dubbed "forever chemicals," and recommending a plan to minimize their impact on Connecticut residents.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday the working group will present recommendations by Oct. 1 on how to minimize potential releases of PFAS, a class of thousands of chemicals, and exposure to them. The group is also charged with coming up with a strategy to identify, assess and clean up historic releases of PFAS to the environment.

Last month, a toxic firefighting foam containing PFAS, stored at Bradley International Airport, leaked into the Farmington River.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is also seeking federal legislation to help communities deal with PFAS, which are associated with various health problems.