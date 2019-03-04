New testing looks at contamination in Indianapolis suburb

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A new round of testing is looking at the extent of contamination in an Indianapolis suburb where cancer-causing chemicals have been found in groundwater and sewer vapors.

The Indianapolis Star reports that over the last week the nonprofit Edison Wetlands Association, which has been working with parent group If It Was Your Child, returned to Franklin to conduct sampling with a gas chromatography machine.

Kari Rhinehart, a co-founder of If It Was Your Child , says "the focus is to widen the scope to see how much contamination exists and how it's impacting people."

The newspaper says nearly three dozen homes were tested, particularly in an area near a site with a documented history of contamination that has migrated under residences. Tests earlier found high levels of trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com