New trial in ex-football hero's killing can't be for murder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new trial for the man convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 shooting death of a former NFL player following a traffic dispute cannot include a murder charge, a Louisiana judge has ruled.
The Times-Picayune'The New Orleans Advocate reports that the decision came Wednesday in the case of Ronald Gasser. Prosecutors tried Gasser in 2018 for second-degree murder in a shooting following a traffic dispute in suburban New Orleans. But the jury came back with a 10-2 vote for conviction on a manslaughter charge in the death of Joe McKnight.