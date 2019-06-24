New wind farm coming to southeast New Mexico

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A new wind farm is coming to southeast New Mexico, and the project will bring turbines and transmission lines to key counties.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the San Diego-based EDF Renewables recently announced that construction on the Oso Grande Wind Project will start this year and the farm will go into full operations by the end of 2020.

The project between EDF Renewables and Tucson Electric Power will consist of 61 turbines in Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

EDF Renewables says the energy generated will be delivered to Tucson, Arizona, and the system will have a capacity of about 247 megawatts.

Tucson Electric Power President David Hutchens says the project will be his company's largest renewable energy asset and advance its goal of increasing renewable resources.