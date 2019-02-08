News Briefs

Town seeks input on projects

FAIRFIELD — The Town of Fairfield’s Community and Economic Development Department, in accordance with its Citizen Participation Plan, will hold a Public Hearing to solicit citizen input on prospective projects for funding under the Community Development Block Grant for Program Year 45.

The Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m., in the 2nd Floor Conference Room in Old Town Hall, 611 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Program Year 45 begins Oct. 1, 2019 and ends Sept. 30, 2020.

The Town of Fairfield has not received notice to date of its CDBG allocation for the upcoming Program Year 45. Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart said, “Given current fiscal realities and the trend that we have witnessed in the last few years, we do not anticipate an increase in our present entitlement grant of $508,143. Our office intends to use the current year grant as the baseline for planning purposes from which we will make adjustments as additional information becomes available.”

To obtain applications for specific proposals or to ask questions regarding the program please contact the Office of Community and Economic Development, 611 Old Post Road, Fairfield CT, 06824, 203-256-3120. All proposals received by March 18, 2019 and determined to be in conformance with CDBG regulations shall be considered.