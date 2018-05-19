News Briefs: Armen Keteyian to appear at bookstore, Networking event for young professionals

Armen Keteyian to appear at bookstore

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield resident Armen Keteyian will sign copies of his newly published, New York Times best-selling book, “Tiger Woods,” co-authored with Jeff Benedict, on June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road. Copies of “Tiger Woods” will be available for purchase/signing.

Keteyian is a CBS News correspondent based in New York and a longtime contributing correspondent to “60 Minutes.”

Networking event for young professionals

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, the Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization, hosts its third annual “Signature” networking event on June 6, aboard Prudence, docked in front of the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel. Leaving from the dock at 6 p.m., passengers will cruise around Greenwich Harbor.

FELO includes professionals from many business sectors, and is comprised of individuals working in entry to management levels in their respective companies.

For information, call 203-255-1011 or register at FairfieldCTChamber.com.