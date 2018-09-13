News Briefs: Author to speak at Fairfield Museum, Celebrates 80th anniversary ribbon cutting

Author to speak at Fairfield Museum

FAIRFIELD — On Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m., Charles Monagan will speak at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road.

As editor of Connecticut Magazine from 1989-2013, Monagan spent years discovering and describing the people, places and things that make up the character of his home state. In 2000, he began writing a “Connecticut Icons” page every month in the magazine. A collection was published in 2006 and reissued in 2017 with updates. Monagan will present an entertaining collection of photos, anecdotes, and little-known facts, about things he loves in Connecticut—from the hot lobster roll to the Yale Bowl, the U.S.S. Nautilus to the Merritt Parkway.

A reception will be held at 6:30pm. Open to the public. Presented with thanks to Alan and Sylvia Neigher. Free for Museum members; $5 suggested donation for non-members: $5.

Celebrates 80th anniversary ribbon cutting

FAIRFIELD — Ganim’s Garden Center & Florist, LLC, is celebrating its 80th Anniversary this month, and will kick-off the four-day celebration with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 21, officiated by First Selectman Michael Tetreau, at 9:30 a.m.

When 21-year-old John Ganim lost his factory job in 1937, he began hauling potatoes from Connecticut to Florida and bringing back oranges, which he sold to local wholesalers. A year later, in 1938, John Ganim opened a roadside stand at 650 North Ave.—at the corner of North and Parrot—in Bridgeport.

Ganim’s Outdoor Market catered to an ethnic neighborhood. Business—and traffic—was brisk. I-95 had not yet been built, so North Avenue (U.S. 1) was a major thoroughfare.

Ganim’s Garden Center & Florist, LLC — now located at 320 Kings Hwy Cutoff — in conjunction with Austin Ganim Landscape Design, LLC, now supports a full-service garden center, commercial/residential landscape maintenance and installation services, landscape design services, and a florist department that services clients for weddings, funerals and other occasions.

On Sept. 21, 22, 23 and 24, Ganim’s Garden Center & Florist, LLC will celebrate its 80th Anniversary. The 4-day event will feature great sales, gardening lectures from experts in the field, and special promotions. For more information call at 203.333-5662 or visit www.ganimsgardencenter.com.