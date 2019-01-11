News Briefs: Christmas tree disposal tips; More student artwork on view at train station

Christmas tree disposal tips

FAIRFIELD — The town of Fairfield does not pick up Christmas trees., but other options are available to dispose of holiday trees.

Contact your trash hauler if you have private trash collection, and ask if they collect trees. Another option is to drop it off at Harvest New England (formerly GreenCycle) free of charge.

Harvest New England is located at 295 Richard White Way and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A valid ‘A’ beach sticker or dump sticker is required.

Contact the Solid Waste and Recycling Department with questions.

Taxes due this month

FAIRFIELD — In a news release, the tax collector reminds residents that third-quarter real estate taxes, second half motor vehicle and personal property taxes, and single installment supplemental motor vehicle Taxes were due Jan. 1.

Failure to pay by Feb. 1 makes the installment delinquent and subject to interest charges of 1.5 percent per month from Jan. 1.

For more details on payment options, penalties and contact information, contact the Tax Collector’s Office.

Any original tax bill or sewer use bill can be paid at any People’s United Bank branch location until Feb 1.

More student artwork on view at train station

FAIRFIELD — The Parking Authority of Fairfield will host a ceremony on Friday at 4 p.m. on the New Haven-bound side station house at the downtown train station to unveil the second of a series of displays of Fairfield Public Schools student artwork, according to a news release.

In May, Fairfield Ludlowe High School students unveiled their artwork at the New York-bound side of the downtown train station. On Friday, students from Fairfield Warde High School will now showcase their talent on the opposite side of the station.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Toni Jones, First Selectman Mike Tetreau, Parking Authority Chair Greg Alprin and District Art Department Coordinator for the Fairfield Public Schools Michele Hermsen will kick off the celebration for the art students, whose families, teachers and headmaster will be in attendance.

Parking Authority members and Fairfield’s Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart will also be present.

Similar to the students who unveiled their creations at the southbound side of the station last April, each of the artists attending Friday’s event will receive a framed gift of their work that is being displayed inside the station house.