FAIRFIELD — Daniel Bernard Roumain’s “En Masse” — a collaborative musical performance best described as a cross between a flash mob and a processional — will take place on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in and around Fairfield University’s Barone Campus Center.

“En Masse” will feature musical vignettes performed with anywhere from five to 100 musicians, popping up in different locations in and around the Campus Center.

For information, visit quickcenter.com, call the box office at 203-254-4010 or call 877-ARTS-396.

McKinley School carnival this weekend

FAIRFIELD — The McKinley School PTA kicks off its annual McKinley Elementary School Carnival Friday at Jennings Beach. The event will run through Sunday.

Single ride tickets and wristbands for unlimited rides, $25, will be available.

The carnival is the school’s biggest fundraiser. Proceeds will help fund cultural enrichment programs and educational field trips for McKinley students.

Hours are Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Author Cantor

to discuss novel,

sign books

FAIRFIELD — Author Joanna Cantor will be at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, on May 11 at 7 p.m. for a book discussion led by best-selling author Emily Liebert, of Westport. on May 11 at 7 p.m.

Cantor is the author of “Alternative Remedies for Loss.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. For information, call 203-255-7756, or visit fairfieldbookstore.com or facebook.com/FairfieldUBookstore.