News Briefs: Fairfield Health Department hosting flu clinic

FAIRFIELD - The Fairfield Health Department will be participating in a statewide effort urging all individuals to get a flu shot, according to a news release. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months.

The flu clinic will take place on Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, at the Public Health Nursing Office at 100 Mona Terrace.

The flu vaccine will be available in injection form for people 3 years and older. High-dose injectable vaccines will also be available for those ages 65 and over.

Medicare Part B, Connecticare, Aetna, Cigna, Anthem, and United HealthCare are all accepted and there is no copay. If you do not have health insurance or your health insurance is not accepted, you will not be turned away and there will be no cost.

For a quicker visit, patients can print out the vaccine consent form at fairfieldct.org/health and bring it completed. Patients should also have their insurance card with them and wear clothes that make it easy to expose the upper arm.

For questions about the flu vaccine, call a primary care physician. For questions about the clinic, contact the Public Health Nursing Office at 203-256-3150.

Operation Fuel accepting energy assistance applications

Operation Fuel’s winter energy assistance program began Dec. 3, with its statewide network of over 100 fuel banks, also known as intake sites, started accepting energy assistance applications. Connecticut families and individuals who are struggling financially and need emergency energy assistance should call 211 to find their closest fuel bank, according to a news release.

According to a recent United Way report, more than 500,000 Connecticut households cannot afford the cost of basic needs; and as home living expenses continue to rise, Operation Fuel expects to see an increased need for energy assistance this winter.

Operation Fuel provides year-round emergency energy assistance throughout Connecticut to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in a financial crisis. For information on Operation Fuel, or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org.

Donations also can be mailed to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT 06106.