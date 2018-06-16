News Briefs: Fairfield comedy show proceeds will support K-9 Jake

Show proceeds support K-9 Jake

FAIRFIELD — The proceeds from a comedy show on Thursday will benefit the Fairfield police K-9 unit. “Jokes for Jake” will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Seagrape Cafe, 1144 Reef Road, Fairfield.

Since the police department’s K-9 unit is supported solely by donations, the money raised by the show will go toward Jake, the town’s newest four-legged officer. Police said K-9 Jake needs food, his handler’s vehicle requires modifications and the duo needs ongoing training.

Comics include Kim Berns, Billy Connors, Matt Orefice, Eileen Fickes and Steve Muller.

Free, but donations will be accepted.

Local trails in

state challenge

A local state park and state forest are included in this year’s “The Sky’s the Limit” hiking challenge, which encourages residents to get outside and take advantage of state trails.

The challenge focuses on lesser-known trails. Hikers who complete 10 of the 14 listed trails receive a medallion or pin. Those who complete all 14 are entered for a chance to win a hand-carved hiking staff.

The Seth Low Pierrepont State Park Reserve in Ridgefield and the lower block of the Paugussett State Forest in Newtown are included.

For information, visit ct.gov/DEEP/SkystheLimit.