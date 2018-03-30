News Briefs: Fairfield police to host document-shredding event,

Fairfield police document-shredding event set for April 21

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department, 100 Reef Road, offers a document-shredding event on April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is for those looking to get rid of documents, tax returns, bank statements and other sensitive papers.

Police said shredding the documents will help prevent identity theft. The paper shreds will be recycled, police said. Papers with paperclips and staples will be accepted.

Cost is $10 per banker-sized box. Proceeds will benefit the Fairfield Police Department Explorer Post 279, a nonprofit youth program.

For information, call 203-254-4830.

Candidates sought

for Mill Hill Building Committee

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman Mike Tetreau has announced the Board of Selectmen is seeking qualified Fairfield residents who are interested in being considered for appointment to the Mill Hill Elementary School Building Committee.

The committee is being established to plan, coordinate and supervise necessary upgrading and renovation of Mill Hill Elementary School.

Questions can be directed to the First Selectman’s Office at 203-256-3030.