Farmers Market returns June 17

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Farmers Market returns for its third season on June 17. The market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Sherman Green downtown.

Over 24 local farms and food producers will sell fresh vegetables, meat, fish, bread, cheese, honey, maple syrup, eggs, sausage and more.

See fairfieldfarmersmarket.org for information.

Town named Top Safe Community

FAIRFIELD — The town of Fairfield has been named a top safe community in Connecticut. SafeWise, an online safety resource that helps families and communities make informed decisions, recently unveiled its report on the 20 Safest Communities in Connecticut.

Police Chief Gary MacNamara said, “This is a great reflection of how hard the women and men of the Fairfield Police Department work with the community to make it safer. We know we need the community as much as they need us. While we certainly are happy to be ranked so high, we will continue to work to make Fairfield safer.”

To view the full report, go to safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-connecticut.

SCG to replace beach-area mains

FAIRFIELD — The Southern Connecticut Gas Co. plans to upgrade the existing natural gas mains in the beach area, which are generally over 70 years old and will be replaced with higher pressure, smaller diameter PVC pipes.

The work will require excavations in town roads for the main gas line and for individual home services. The work on these roads is expected to continue throughout 2018 and in some cases, the final paving will be performed in spring 2019.