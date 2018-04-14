News Briefs: GOP process for endorsing probate judge

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Republican Town Committee Chairman James Millington has announced the RTC’s process to nominate and endorse a Republican candidate for judge of probate.

“We are all still dazed and in a sense of disbelief over the sudden passing of our beloved friend Dan Caruso,” Millington said. “Just a few weeks ago, I was discussing Dan’s re-election plans with him. Today, I announce the process for endorsing a candidate to succeed him and carry on his legacy of distinguished service to the court and to the town of Fairfield.”

In accordance with the rules, a caucus will be held May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education conference room, 501 Kings Highway E., for the purposes of nominating and endorsing a candidate for judge of probate.

Millington said any registered Republican residing in Fairfield may seek the nomination and endorsement. A candidate’s letter of intent should be sent to Millington via email at RTC@FairfieldRTC.com by 5pm on April 30. Candidates will have an opportunity to address the RTC on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Board of Education conference room. The members of the Fairfield RTC will vote on the endorsement on May 24.

There are four Republicans who have contacted Millington to express their interest in seeking the endorsement.