News Briefs: Hwang endorsed, Blessing of the animals

Hwang endorsed

FAIRFIELD — The Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV) has endorsed Tony Hwang for re-election to the Connecticut State Senate. CTLCV is a bipartisan, statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Connecticut's environment.

“Connecticut deserves lawmakers who will fight for renewable energy, clean air and water, and open space,” said Lori Brown, CTLCV Executive Director. “All of the candidates we endorsed today have either established themselves as true leaders in the legislators or made real commitments to be champions for the environment if elected.”

Blessing of the Animals

FAIRFIELD — Pet owners from Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport, Southport and the surrounding area are invited to bring their furry, feathery, and scaly friends for a special blessing on the lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

This special event, which is open to ALL members of the community regardless of their religious affiliation, is a celebration of the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.

Museum receives grant

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Museum has received a grant from Connecticut Humanities (CTH) for professional development and public programs to support events on the topic of fake news and how teachers, students, and everyday citizens can best navigate the proliferation of information that they encounter every day.

Programs at the Museum will include workshops for parents and teens and panel discussions focusing on developing the skills to evaluate news and media. Presenters will include journalists from the CTH Fake News Initiative, professors from Fairfield University, and educators from the Newseum in Washington, DC.

A “Digital Citizenship Workshop” for teens and parents with educators from the Newseum will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7 - 8:30 p.m. It is free and recommended for youth ages 13 and up, parents, and adults. Visit www.fairfieldhistory.org for more information.