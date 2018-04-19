News Briefs: Lion’s Club celebrates 82 year, RTM constituent meeting, Tribute cards

Lions Club

marks 82 years

The Fairfield Lions Club, in its 82nd year of service, meets the first and third Wednesdays monthly at 7 p.m. at the Circle Diner Restaurant, 441 Post Road.

Next month, the club hosts two open house/membership drive events, featuring dinner and speakers. On May 2, Paul Tepfer will discuss the Lions’ Low Vision Centers, and on May 16, Helen and Jerry Dellert will discuss the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Dinners are $25, and include appetizer, entree, dessert and coffee. Space is limited. Call Dave Howe at 203-767-6519 for reservations.

RTM constituent meeting May 3

The representatives of District 7 of the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting host a constituent town hall on May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library Memorial Room.

Tribute cards

The Friends of the Bigelow Senior Center offers tribute/memorial cards to commemorate achievements, milestones or birthdays. The cards can be sent for holidays, as thank-you notes, and to honor the passing of a family member, friend, neighbor or colleague.

Purchases are tax-deductible. Minimum donation is $25; make checks payable to Friends of the Bigelow Senior Center, at 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield CT 06824. For information, contact FriendsoftheBSC