News Briefs: Market opens, Schools save town $600k

Farmers market open Saturdays

FAIRFIELD — The Greenfield Hill Farmers Market features local farmers and vendors offering fresh, pastured, free range eggs; garlic; organic lettuce; tomatoes; corn; locally sourced fruit and vegetables; sausage; meats; cheese; artisan breads; jams; sauces; cakes, cupcakes and other baked goods, and flower arrangements.

The market, open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 27, is at 65 Hillside Road.

Schools save town $600k

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Public Schools have navigated the challenging budget and are planning to return approximately $600,000 to the town “to play our part in strong financial management,” Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones said.

The savings was due to a quick decision last September/October to follow the SEBAC agreement with the Partnership 2.0 plan, and good management of the existing 2017-18 budget to keep the schools economically strong, according to Jones.

The district saved $1,000,000 and reinvested $400,000 to offset some reductions in the budget, and the remainder is going back to the town.

Interfaith rally Thursday

FAIRFIELD — An interfaith rally for Refugees and Immigrants, co-sponsored by Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants, is planned Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn of First Church Fairfield, 148 Beach Road.

Blood donation opportunities

DARIEN — The Red Cross needs help to bring back the As, Bs and Os. The letters represent blood types, and during blood shortages these types do go missing from hospital shelves.

The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care this summer. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Local donation sites include:

Fairfield

July 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

July 10: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fairfield police station, 100 Reef Road

July 11: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road

Norwalk

July 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Temple Shalom, 259 Richards St.

Westport

June 29: 1 to 6 p.m., Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 75 Church Lane