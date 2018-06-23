News Briefs: Qdoba closes 2 locations, State company tied to border control

Qdoba closes

2 locations

FAIRFIELD — Qdoba Mexican Eats closed locations at Westport’s Playhouse Square and on Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The fast-casual eatery was acquired this past March by the New York-based private equity investment firm Apollo Global Management, which paid $305 million to former owner Jack-in-the-Box.

State company tied to border control

WASHINGTON — General Dynamics, whose Electric Boat subsidiary in Groton is the nation’s premier maker of submarines, has surfaced as a facilitator in aiding “unaccompanied minors” illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, including children caught up in President Trump’s former “zero tolerance” policy of separating families.

Regularly ranked among the nation’s top five defense contractors, General Dynamics in recent decades has expanded into government services — including work with the Department of Health & Human Services unit that cares for the 2,000 or so children taken from their parents under the Trump initiative.

Now, corporate-responsibility advocates are calling on social media followers to register protests with General Dynamics’ CEO, Phebe Novakovic.