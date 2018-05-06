News Briefs: Solarize Fairfield deadline approaching, Connolly announces candidacy for 133rd

Solarize Fairfield deadline approaching

FAIRFIELD — The Sustainable Fairfield Task Force reminds Fairfield homeowners they still have an opportunity to secure special, discounted pricing on residential solar power installation, but they need to act soon. This year’s Solarize Fairfield program is set to wrap up on May 15.

To participate or find out more about the program, visit SolarizeCT.com/Fairfield, or call Scott Thompson, Sustainable Fairfield Task Force chairman, at 203-912-0211.

Connolly to run

for House seat

FAIRFIELD - Fairfield resident Sally Connolly, a Republican, has declared her candidacy for the 133rd General Assembly District to represent Fairfield in the state House of Representatives. Connolly is a lifelong Connecticut resident, mother of four, traditional Irish musician and nursing home speech-language pathologist in Fairfield.

Notre Dame presents ‘Footloose’

FAIRFIELD — May 18 at 8 p.m. and on May 19 (2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), Notre Dame High School will present “Footloose” at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts at Sacred Heart University. For tickets call 203-371-7908 or visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/233.