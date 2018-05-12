News Briefs: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, Town wide Spelling Bee

Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday

The annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday. In its 26th year, the drive is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers. Nonperishable food items donated locally will benefit clients of Operation Hope of Fairfield. Residents are asked to place food donations in a bag next to their mailboxes that day.

Operation Hope’s Food Pantry is in need of regular-sized containers of cereal, powdered or boxed milk, juice, jelly, honey, ramen, peanut butter, rice, coffee, herbal tea, canned meat stews, Chef Boyardee pastas, pancake mix, syrup, sugar, flour, cooking oil, canned fruit, applesauce and cat food.

Townwide Spelling Bee

On Monday, town fifth-graders will participate in the 36th annual townwide Spelling Bee. Thirty-eight students will compete for top honors at Roger Ludlowe Middle School at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Continuing a three-decade tradition, the Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield will once again host the event. The top three winners will receive prizes donated by the Fairfield JWC and several corporate sponsors, including a gift certificate donated by Saugatuck Sweets for the first-place winner: a two-scoop ice cream cone per week for three months.