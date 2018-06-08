News Briefs: Town unveils business website, Summer Jam for a Cause Friday

Town unveils business website

FAIRFIELD — As part of its ongoing efforts to attract new business, the town has launched choosefairfieldct.com, a mobile-responsive website for businesses interested in learning more about what Fairfield has to offer.

The website features key statistics about Fairfield and video testimonials from several business leaders discussing the quality and depth of the talent pool, relationships to local universities and what it means to live and to operate a business in town.

Summer Jam for a Cause Friday

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman Mike Tetreau has announced “Summer Jam for a Cause,” which will launch Fairfield’s participation in the global “Skip the Straw” movement.

The free, outdoor Summer Jam event kicks off Fridayat 5 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company Warehouse, 70 Sanford St. The event will feature the music of Creamery Station, refreshments from Two Roads Brewery, food, games and children’s activities. The event will support World Oceans Day, as well as the CT Challenge bike ride benefiting cancer survivors.

“Skip the Straw” was led by local organic beverage company Planet Fuel

For information, call Mary Hogue at 203-256-9802.