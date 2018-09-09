News Briefs: Young professionals group to meet
FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals group, the Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization, hosts its third annual “Signature” networking event on Thursday, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. aboard Prudence, docked in front of the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel. Arrive by 5:45.
The cruise experience is provided by Greenwich Harbor Cruises LLC.
Tickets are $50 for members, $75 for nonmembers. The ticket price includes drinks, beverages and appetizers/light bites.
Friends, family and guests are invited. However, spots are limited, so reservations are required by Tuesday. Sponsors include Mo’s Wine & Spirits, Abbey Tent & Party Rentals, Fjord Fish Market, Flinders Land, Bar Zepoli, and Michelle Hennessey/William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.
To learn more about FELO, or to attend, call the chamber office at 203-255-1011 or register at FairfieldCTChamber.com.