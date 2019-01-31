News briefs: Legislators to discuss priorities; Fairfield C.E.R.T to offer free training

Legislators to discuss priorities

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield’s Representatives in Hartford will discuss priorities facing the upcoming State General Assembly session at the League of Women Voters Legislative Forum, Saturday, Feb. 9, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Road.

At the annual event, Representatives Laura Devlin, Brenda Kupchick, and Cristin McCarthy Vahey will speak to major issues facing Connecticut, their own priorities and goals for the legislative committees on which they serve, and what impact these will have on Fairfield. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of all members of this panel.

The Connecticut Legislature convened Jan. 9. By Feb. 9, there should be plenty to discuss.

The Legislative Forum is open to the public without charge. Coffee and light refreshment will be available at 9:30 a.m., with the Forum scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. LWV Co-President Bryce Perry will serve as moderator.

C.E.R.T to offer free training

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Community Emergency Response Team is offering free disaster response training starting next month.

The C.E.R.T. training, which is held annually, starts Saturday, March 2 at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. It will be help for five consecutive Saturdays, wrapping up March 30.

The training is intended to help people be prepared to help themselves and their community in the event of a major emergency or disaster. Attendees are trained in basic disaster response skills, including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster psychology, disaster medical operations and shelter operations.

Classes are held at the Fairfield Regional Fire School classroom at 205 Richard White Way in Fairfield. Attendance at all classes is required. All training is free and open to anyone 18 and older. Register online at www.FairfieldCT.org/CERT.

Upon completion of the course, participants are eligible to join the Fairfield C.E.R.T. Team.

In the event of an emergency or disaster, the C.E.R.T. team’s mission is to help first responders under the direction of the Fairfield fire chief — who also serves as the town’s emergency manager.

For information, contact Norma Peterson, Fairfield C.E.R.T. Liaison, at citizencorps@optonline.net, or call the Fairfield Fire Department at 203-254-4720.