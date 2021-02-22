Newsom pledges more vaccines for Central Valley farmworkers KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 6:59 p.m.
1 of11 Californian Governor Gavin Newsom talks during a visit to Arvin Veterans Hall in Arvin, Calif. in Kern County on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, to highlight the state's efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines quickly and equitably across California. Newsom said more vaccines are headed to California's vast Central Valley, an agricultural region that has been hard hit by the coronavirus. (Alex Horvath/Bakersfield Californian via AP) Alex Horvath/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More vaccines are headed to California's vast Central Valley, an agricultural region whose workers and residents have been hard hit by coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.
The multi-county region, which includes the cities of Fresno and Bakersfield, will get significantly more vaccines this week dedicated to farmworkers. The shifting allocation comes as California moves to a new centralized system for distributing vaccines aimed at ensuring the most vulnerable people have access.
