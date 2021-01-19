Newsom sets new tone for California, White House partnership

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After four years of sparring with President Donald Trump, California is ready for a more productive, friendlier chapter with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined his areas of agreement and places where he hopes to collaborate with the new administration Tuesday in a letter to Biden. Among his requests are federal support for California's efforts to house homeless people in hotel and motel rooms and a restoration of money for the state's troubled high-speed rail project, which Trump revoked.