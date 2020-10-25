Newspaper: Arizona is lax in inspecting school buildings

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona law requires that the School Facilities Board inspect all district school buildings once every five years for building deficiencies and conduct preventive maintenance inspections at 20 randomly selected districts every 30 months.

According to the Arizona Republic, the state hasn’t inspected any school buildings since the COVID-19 pandemic started some seven months ago.

The Republic reports the agency previously inspected just one school for building deficiencies in three years, even though state law requires regular inspections.

After the newspaper reported the agency’s failure to inspect in 2019, the School Facilities Board resumed inspections — inspecting four districts from August 2019 to February 2020.

The lack of action from the state leaves districts largely to fend for themselves in handling building ventilation issues, the Republic says, adding that hundreds of repairs are needed in schools’ aging systems across Arizona.

Inspections are meant to ensure school buildings are well-maintained and meet state standards for school buildings, which include standards for air quality.

Lawmakers send millions every year to cover those repairs, but the Republic reports that problems outstrip the funding.

Many Arizona school buildings are aging, with antiquated HVAC systems that can’t function with modern filters that do a better job at preventing virus spread.

But school officials have long said the facilities board puts off school repairs, leaving the buildings where children learn with warped roofs, malfunctioning air-conditioner units and tripping hazards.

Agency spokeswoman Megan Rose told the Republic that the board has approved 284 HVAC-related projects for schools since March, worth $7.4 million.

Repairs are not contingent on inspections; schools are responsible under the board’s system for identifying problems in need of repair and applying for money.

Arizona has 2,001 district school buildings, according to the state Department of Education.

Officials conducted 20 deficiencies inspections in 2015 and 18 in 2016.

They did no inspections in 2017 and 2018 and resumed inspections in late 2019.

Arizona is a local control state: Phoenix alone is home to dozens of different school districts and charter schools.

Clark Vangilder, a science professor at Central Arizona College, examines ventilation issues in schools.

As schools across Arizona begin to reopen, Vangilder said “literally moving more fresh air inside” is key in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If we were doing that, then we probably would not see the amount of community spread,” he told the Republic.