Newspaper: Hawley supporter was in investigation interviews

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A newspaper reports Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft allowed a top supporter of Josh Hawley to sit in on interviews during an investigation into whether Hawley illegally used government resources during his U.S. Senate campaign.

The Kansas City Star reports Sauer also was notified early about which attorney general office employees would be interviewed.

Sauer was first assistant when Hawley was attorney general. He also has donated thousands of dollars to Hawley's campaigns.

Ashcroft announced last week that he had found no evidence to show Hawley inappropriately used public resources in his successful Senate campaign.

Ashcroft's spokewoman, Maura Browning, said the witnesses told investigators they wouldn't be interviewed if Sauer wasn't present.

Hawley's spokeswoman, Kelli Ford, demanded an apology from the newspaper, saying its reporting on the Hawley investigation had been refuted.

