Nicaragua opposition ban draws international condemnation Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 3:49 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway overpass in Managua, Nicaragua. The Central American nation's National Assembly approved a controversial law Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, that would give the government of President Ortega more power to monitor people, businesses and organizations that receive funding from overseas. Alfredo Zuniga/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this May 26, 2018 file photo, the Spanish word for "Murderer" covers a mural of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, as part of anti-government protests demanding his resignation in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaragua's ruling party-dominated Congress has passed a law Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, that would essentially ban opposition candidates from running in the 2021 presidential elections, giving President Daniel Ortega the power to unilaterally declare citizens "terrorists" or coup-mongers, classify them as "traitors to the homeland" and ban them from running as candidates. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a masked protestor holds up a Nicaraguan flag above the Spanish graffiti phrase: "The state did it," during a protest against the government of President Daniel Ortega on National Children's Day in Managua, Nicaragua. Nineteen Nicaraguans who say they suffered torture and sexual abuse at the hands of their country's security forces during anti-government protests from April to August 2018 testified in San Jose, Costa Rica to a panel of legal and psychological experts the week of Sept. 11, 2020. Alfredo Zuniga/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Countries and international groups around the world on Tuesday condemned a law approved by Nicaragua’s ruling party-dominated Congress that would essentially ban opposition candidates from running in the 2021 presidential elections.
The law gives the government of President Daniel Ortega the power to unilaterally declare citizens “terrorists” or coup-mongers, classify them as “traitors to the homeland” and ban them from running as candidates.